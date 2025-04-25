Pope Francis funeral latest: World leaders to pay respects to late Pontiff in historic Vatican ceremony
Pope Francis will be remembered as a humble leader and champion of the poor in a ceremony attended by world leaders
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square on Saturday in an historical event to commemorate the life of the Head of the Catholic Church.
Along with major world leaders in attendance, some 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests are expected to be near the altar, and more than 4,000 other priests will be in the square to witness the ceremony beginning at 10am local time (9am BST).
The funeral occurs five days after the 88-year-old Pontiff’s death on Monday after a battle with double pneumonia, and following several days of global mourning for the Argentinian remembered for his humble leadership style and championing of the downtrodden.
On Friday night the Pope’s coffin was sealed in a private Vatican ceremony after 250,000 visited his body lying in state at the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica, while world leaders including US president Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron flew in to Rome ahead of the ceremony.
Security arrangements ahead of the major event include snipers stationed on rooftops, and fighter jets on standby. Streets surrounding the Vatican are under strict control, with law enforcement agencies coordinating to manage the expected influx of hundreds of thousands of mourners.
The funeral is expected to last two-and-a-half hours before the late Pontiff is taken to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he will be buried, in a move that breaks with tradition by becoming the first Pope to be interred outside the grounds of the Vatican in 120 years.
How will the funeral service begin?
The funeral mass will begin at 10am local time (9am BST) in St Peter’s Square, in front of the Basilica where Pope Francis’s body has been lying in state for three days. The mass will begin with a choir singing introductory rites.
His Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the ceremony.
The late pope’s face will covered with a silk veil and his body sprinkled with holy water.
In pictures: Pope Francis's coffin is sealed ahead of the ceremony
Pope Francis’s coffin was sealed on Friday at 8pm local time in a liturgical rite.
Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell presided at the Rite of Sealing of the Coffin of the late Pope Francis, which was attended by several Cardinals and Holy See officials.
It marked the end of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica, which saw hundreds of thousands of people pay their respects to the late Pope.
Donald Trump arrives in Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis's funeral
US president Donald Trump has arrived at the Vatican ahead of Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday morning. He will attend with first lady Melania Trump.
Approximately 170 world leaders are expected to attend the late pontiff’s funeral ceremony.
Pope Francis to be remembered in historical Vatican funeral
People around the world are expected to watch Pope Francis’s funeral in St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, with 170 world leaders in attendance and more than 200,000 people standing in the Square.
The occasion will mark the first day of mourning in a centuries old ritual known as “novemdiales”, or nine days of suffrage, before a new pope can be selected via a papal conclave.
The ceremony will begin at 10am local time (9am BST) and be broadcasted around the world.
The Independent will be reporting on the crucial moments of this historical event to help you understand what’s going on.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments