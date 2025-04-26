Pope Francis funeral: Watch key moments from historic service

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty were among those bidding a final farewell to Pope Francis at his funeral in St Peter’s Square on Saturday (26 April).

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his leadership of the Church, proving popular among young people and known for his outreach to those most in need in society.

Following the open-air funeral in the square, Francis’s remains will be taken through the streets of Rome in another break with tradition, as his body is brought to a simple underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major, as per his instructions.

Here, The Independent captures key moments from the historic service.