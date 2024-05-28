Pope Francis apologises after outcry over homophobic slur

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pope Francis has apologised after an outcry erupted over his use of a deeply offensive slur to describe the LGBTQ+ community during a closed-door discussion with bishops.

The Vatican issued a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the media storm sparked by Francis’ widely reported homophobic remark, which he was quoted as making to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The apology follows a closed-door meeting on 20 May at an Italian bishops’ conference in Rome, where one of the topics being discussed was whether to allow celibate gay men to undergo training for priesthood at Catholic seminaries.

The 87-year-old pope is said to have spoken against the idea, saying that while it was important to embrace everyone, it could risk the queer person leading a double life.

He was then reported in Italian media this week as joking that there was already too much frociaggine in some seminaries, an offensive Italian slur that roughly translates to “f*****ness” or buggery.

The Italian bishops conference had recently approved a new document outlining training for Italian seminarians. The document, which hasn’t been published pending review by the Holy See, reportedly sought to open some wiggle room in the Vatican’s absolute ban on gay priests.

The Vatican ban was articulated in a 2005 document from the Congregation for Catholic Education, and later repeated in a subsequent document in 2016, which said the church cannot admit to seminaries or ordain men who “practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called gay culture”.

Francis strongly reaffirmed that position in his 20 May meeting with the Italian bishops, reportedly joking that “there is already an air of f*****ness” in seminaries. Francis’ use of the highly derogatory word was first reported on Monday by Italian tabloid news website Dasgopia but has since been reported by other outlets – including authoritative Italian dailies La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera and the news agency Adnkronos, which quoted their own unnamed sources among bishops present at the meeting.

Mr Bruni said Francis was aware of the reports and recalled that the pope has long insisted there was “room for everyone” in the Catholic Church. He has made outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics a hallmark of his papacy, starting from his famous “Who am I to judge” comment in 2013 about a priest who purportedly had a gay lover in his past.

Italian is not Francis’ mother tongue language, and the Argentine pope has made linguistic gaffes in the past that raised eyebrows. He often speaks informally, jokes using slang and even curses in private.

The pope’s apology has been welcomed by a UK Catholic LGBT+ group.

Martin Pendergast, secretary of LGBT+ Catholics Westminster Pastoral Council, said: “Given the media frenzy that there has been around this, I think it is very significant that an apology has come so swiftly and he clearly recognised not just that he is sorry for those who might have been hurt but also that it was homophobic language.”

Mr Pendergast said the Pope “should be more careful about how he phrases things, particularly in these kind of off-the-cuff remarks”. He added: “I think he tends to use these slang words without understanding the ramifications they can have.”

He said the remark would not be a step back for relations between the church and its gay members and questioned the way in which the comment had emerged from the private meeting.

He said: “I just wonder what the rationale was for whoever released this to the media, was it used to weaponise against the Pope’s more consistent LGBT+ welcoming approach? It would have been better to have challenged the comment within the meeting [rather than leaking it].”

Asked about the comment, a spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) said: “Echoing the consistent message of the Synod and this papacy, the Catholic Church is a place of welcome for all.”