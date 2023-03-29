For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is recovering from a respiratory infection.

The Vatican said on Wednesday, 29 March, that the pontiff will need to spend a "few days" at the Gemelli hospital.

Spokesperson Matteo Bruni had previously said the Pope was taken to hospital for "previously scheduled checks."

The Pope required "a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy" for the infection, according to an updated statement.

The pontiff does not have COVID-19.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the Vatican added.

The pontiff led his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square earlier on Wednesday.

He appeared in good health, but was seen grimacing as he was helped into his vehicle.

