Pope Leo XIV has only been the head of the Catholic Church for two days, but the world is already wondering what the direction of his leadership will be.

In the immediate future, the new pontiff faces a packed schedule of religious services, diplomatic meetings and Holy Year events, many of which were organised for his predecessor Francis.

The formal inauguration Mass – for the first US pontiff in the 2,000-year history of the Roman Catholic Church – will be held in St. Peter's Square on 18 May.

He will also preside over the continuation of the 2025 Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee, which traditionally occurs every 25 years, drawing millions of pilgrims to Rome for a continuous stream of events. Leo inherits celebrations for that from Francis, who died on 21 April, aged 88.

Beyond the religious pageantry and events, cardinals and other clerics gave glimpses into Leo’s background and his views on social issues, hinting at the direction his papacy would take.

open image in gallery The new pontiff faces a packed schedule of religious services, diplomatic meetings and Holy Year events ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx said Pope Leo had a breadth of experience, cultural knowledge and language skills from his time in the US and Peru that made him a good fit for the role.

Born in Chicago, Leo worked for decades in Peru and is a dual US-Peruvian citizen. Besides English and Spanish, he also speaks French, Italian and German and understands Latin.

"He spoke his first word on peace. I think that was an important word, which he made clear once again," Mr Marx said on Friday.

The German cardinal said Leo would continue to speak out against conflict and violence, following the example of Pope Francis.

"There has to be another voice, and I think that's what is expected," he added.

open image in gallery German Cardinal Reinhard Marx said Leo would continue to speak out against conflict and violence ( AP )

US president Donald Trump hailed the appointment of the first US pope, but social media posts show that Leo challenged US policies on issues such as migration when he was a cardinal.

"As the pope, he certainly won't want to provoke there, in that direction," Mr Marx said, referring to relations with president Trump, but added that Leo would be prepared to take a stand when necessary.

A senior member of Leo’s Augustinian religious order said he thought the new pope would be less impulsive than his predecessor Francis, who had a reputation for forthright, off-the-cuff comments.

"Pope Francis would speak what was on his mind immediately. I think what we'll see with Pope Leo is a man who wants to think first and process what is the message he wants to deliver. And then deliver it," Rev. Joseph Farrell, Vicar General of the Order of St. Augustine, told news agency Reuters.

"I think that's an attractive aspect of somebody who's going to be in leadership and servant leadership in the church," said Farrell, who is not a cardinal and was not in the conclave.

The most important decision a new pope has to make is what they should be called, and formerly Cardinal Prevost gave an important indication of his priorities when he opted for Leo.

"His name is his programme," said Serbian Cardinal Ladislav Nemet, archbishop of Belgrade, who dined with the new pope on Thursday night.

The last pope to take the name Leo, Leo XIII, focused much of his 1878-1903 papacy on advocating for the rights of workers, calling for better pay, fair working conditions, and the right to join unions.