Princess Charlene of Monaco will not take part in any upcoming public appearances, with the palace explaining that the royal will resume public duties after a period of “calm and rest”.

The royal, 43, returned to Monaco last week after an extended stay in South Africa, where she had undergone various medical procedures to address multiple health concerns over the last few months.

Following her return, the palace revealed that Princess Charlene would resume public duties only once her health allowed it, with the royal cancelling her scheduled appearance at Monaco’s National Day on Friday, according to Reuters.

“A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the palace said. “Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks.”

The palace also noted that the princess needed time to recover, as she is experiencing a state of “profound general fatigue”.

In the statement, the palace said that Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert regretted “to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year’s Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside her family and the people of Monaco”.

However, according to the palace, the royal “looks forward to once again carrying out her duties” as soon as her health permits.

“Information on the Princess’ health will be communicated in due course ahead of the Christmas holidays,” the palace statement added.

Princess Charlene’s return to Monaco, where she was reunited with her husband and their children, six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, comes after the royal underwent multiple ear, nose and throat surgeries while in South Africa.

The former Olympian had originally travelled to her home country in May to oversee projects associated with her wildlife foundation. However, an infection caused her to be grounded in the country after doctors prohibited her from flying until it was resolved.

Despite addressing her health concerns numerous times during her time in South Africa, the royal’s extended absence sparked rumours of conflict in Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s relationship.

In September, Prince Albert addressed the rumours, reiterating that his wife did not leave Monaco because they were in a fight or for any other reason except the one she had given.

“She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!” he told People. “She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends.”