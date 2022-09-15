For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a high-profile display of diplomatic support, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping have met face-to-face for the first time since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and attacked the West over the war and the issue of Taiwan.

The two leaders met in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a grouping of largely authoritarian states seen by some as a growing power bloc rival of the West.

Putin thanks China for ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine as he meets Xi (SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Putin told the Chinese president that Moscow backs Beijing’s “One China” policy, opposes “provocations” by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and said Russia values China’s “balanced position” on Ukraine.

It is Xi’s first trip outside China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In televised opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, Putin told Xi: “We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position.”

Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February, a decision that triggered an unprecedented barrage of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Vladimir Putin showed his support to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the first face-to-face meeting since the Ukraine war (AP)

Putin also threw his weight behind Beijing’s key positions in the brief public statement, aligning the two countries in what analysts see as a fledgling anti-U.S., anti-Western alliance.

Putin referred to Beijing’s insistence that other countries do not recognise Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Bejing claims as part of China, as an independent country.

“We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of ‘One China’,” Putin said.

He added that Russian “condemns provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait”, a possible reference to US Navy warships sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 27.

Xi Jinping met Putin in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand on Thursday (via REUTERS)

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

“In the face of changes in the world, in our times and of history, China is willing to work with Russia to play a leading role in demonstrating the responsibility of major powers, and to instil stability and positive energy into a world in turmoil,” Xi told Putin.

China held blockade-style military drills around Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last month. Taiwan’s government strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

