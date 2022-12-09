Putin ‘launches new Iranian drone attacks in Ukraine after stocks resupplied’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia appears to have launched new strikes using Iranian-made drones after supplies were likely restocked, UK intelligence has said.

In an update on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence said there had been reports of attacks by Iranian-made drones for the first time in three weeks.

It said: “These events remain to be verified, but it is likely that Russia exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131s and 136s and has now received a resupply.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian general staff reported shooting down 17 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), 14 of which were Shahed-136s. The next day, Kyiv officials said Iranian-made OWA UAVs targeted the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro oblasts.

The MoD added: “The last previously reported shooting down on Iranian Shahed-136s in Ukraine was on 17 November 2022. If verified, it is likely that Russia has recommenced attacks with newly delivered OWA UAV systems.”

It comes after a National Security Council official said there was growing concern in the US that Russia may seek to acquire additional advanced conventional weapons from Iran.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration is particularly concerned that Russia may seek to acquire surface-to-surface missiles from Iran.

Overnight, Russian forces further shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

This is part of what appears to be the Kremlin’s recalibrated aim to secure only the bulk of territories in east and south Ukraine it has claimed as part of Russia. It appears to have abandoned attempts to seize territories elsewhere.

The Russian defence ministry reported that its soldiers were preparing for fighting in winter conditions by partaking in practical training exercises in Belarus, a close ally of Moscow.

Elsewhere, the Biden administration reports that Russia has turned to North Korea for artillery as its nine-month war against Ukraine continues.

The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, punishing Moscow for its employment of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine.

The US is also preparing to send Ukraine a $275 million military aid package to strengthen its capabilities in defeating drones, according to a document seen by Reuters. This follows the House of Representatives’ passing of a defence bill set to provide $800 million in additional security assistance in 2023.