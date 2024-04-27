For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

US intelligence agencies are said to have concluded that Vladimir Putin probably did not directly order the killing of his most prominent critic Alexei Navalny, who suddenly died in his Arctic prison cell in February.

The 47-year-old Mr Navalny, the leading light of Russia’s opposition movement, was announced dead on 16 February, while serving a prison sentence on charges of extremism that the international community decried as trumped up to try and silence a thorn in the side of the Kremlin. World leaders have lined up to condemn the death, while a number of nations – including the UK and US – have sanctioned those in charge of the brutal prison in which Mr Navalny was held.

Mr Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnya, has directly accused Putin of ordering Navalny’s killing, which came a month before a sham presidential election that handed Putin another term in power – extending his more than two-decade iron grip on Russia.

But, according to the Wall Street Journal, US intelligence services belive Putin most likely did not choose for the killing to be carried out or the date on which it took place.

While the findings by US intelligence agencies did not “dispute Putin’s culpability” for his rival’s death – given the conditions Mr Navalny was being held in the constant harassment he had faced – the report said it is believed that he “probably did not order it at that moment”.

These findings have been accepted within the intelligence community and shared across several wings of intelligence in Washington, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the State Department’s intelligence unit, the Journal reported, citing people aware of the matter.

Navalny, who was repeatedly targeted by the Kremlin and Russian authorities for years, was moved in December from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to a “special regime” penal colony in the Arctic Circle — the highest security level for prisons in Russia.

A Navalny aide, Leonid Volkov, rejected the findings in the Journal report as “naive and ridiculous”.

Washington’s assessment was reportedly based on a range of information, including some classified intelligence as well as publicly known facts, such as the timing of Navalny’s death and how it overshadowed Russia’s sham presidential election.

Officials in the Kremlin have rejected allegations of state involvement in Mr Navalny’s death. Having not spoken his harshest critic’s name for years, Putin himself eventually described as “sad” and claimed he was ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange provided Navalny never return to Russia. But such words carry no weight given how the Kremlin dealth with Mr Navalny over the years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has responded to the Journal’s report, calling the US intelligence findings “empty speculation”.

"I’ve seen the material, I wouldn’t say it’s high quality material that deserves attention," he said.