Alexei Navalny and wife share final kiss before Putin critic dies in prison

Watch the moment Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya shared a final kiss as he was detained in Moscow in 2021.

The Russian opposition leader, 47, has reportedly died in an Arctic jail on Friday, 16 February. He was Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic.

In the video, he was returning to Russia after spending five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

With officers awaiting him, he and his wife share several kisses and hug each other tightly, before she turns her back so she doesn’t have to watch him leave. He then disappeared with the officers.