‘They can just open the tap’: Putin says Russia can resume gas supplies via Nord Stream 2

Using that pipeline is a political non-starter for European governments

David Harding
Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:22
Comments
<p>A mural showing the route of Nord Stream 2 </p>

A mural showing the route of Nord Stream 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow was ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin said the gas could be supplied through one remaining part of the crucial energy pipeline.

But he added that it was up to countries in Europe to decide if they wanted resume supplies.

“Russia is ready to start such supplies. The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said Putin.

Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.

Russia has accused the US of being behinds the blasts, a charge rejected by Washington.

Mr Putin said that the attack on the pipelines was launched by those who wanted to weaken Europe by halting the flow of cheap gas from Russia.

“The act of sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 is an act of international terrorism aimed at undermining energy security of the entire continent by blocking supplies of cheap energy,” he said, alleging that the US wants to force Europe to switch to importing more expensive liquefied natural gas.

“Those who want to rupture ties between Russia and the EU are behind the acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream,” he said.

Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions. Several European governments said the undersea explosions that hit both Nord Stream pipelines were likely caused by sabotage, but stopped short of assigning blame.

Africa Natural Gas Europe

The provision of gas has become increasingly politicised since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ans especially as Europe heads into winter, desperate to wean itself off of Moscow’s energy supplies, and as a cost of living crisis hits the continent.

The offer of supplying gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unlikely to be agreed to by Western Europe.

Putin has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2, a political non-starter for the German government and others.

While Russia is still pumping gas to Europe via Ukraine, the explosions on the Baltic pipelines have exacerbated acute energy shortages faced by Europe before the winter season.

It has never brought natural gas to Europe because Germany prevented the flows from ever starting just before Russia launched military action in Ukraine on February 24.

Before the recent explosions, Russia had cut off the parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the centre of an energy stand-off with Europe. Russia has blamed technical problems for the stoppage, but European leaders called it an attempt to divide them over their support for Ukraine.

Plunging Russian gas supplies have caused prices to soar, driving inflation, pressuring governments to help ease the pain of sky-high energy bills for households and businesses and raising fears of rationing and recession.

Putin said that one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 has remained pressurised and appears to be ready for service, adding that its capacity stands at 27 billion cubic metres a year. He noted that if checks prove that the pipeline is safe to operate, Russia stands ready to use it to pump gas to Europe.

The Russian leader also said that Russia could increase the capacity of its gas exports to Turkey and eventually turn into a hub for gas supplies to Europe.

Putin again scoffed at Western plans to cap prices for Russian energy exports, saying that “Russia won’t act against common sense and pay the other’s welfare”.

He added: “We won’t supply energy to the countries that would cap the prices.

“I would like to warn those, who instead of business partnership and market mechanisms try to use con tricks and blunt blackmail, that we won’t do anything to our own detriment.”

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Kyiv’s nuclear operator said. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source, operator Energoatom reported. All six of the reactors were stopped earlier due to the war.

But they still require electricity to prevent them from overheating to the point of a meltdown that could cause radiation to pour from Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Energoatom said diesel generators were supplying the plant but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment.

