Ukraine war – live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’
‘Ball is in Europe’s court,’ says Russian president, as continent investigates pipeline leaks
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.
“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.
Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.
Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.
Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2. His latest offer is unlikely to be agreed to by western Europe.
Earlier, Ukraine dismissed claims by Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.
The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.
Dutch to send £15m air defence missiles to Ukraine
The Netherlands will deliver €15m (£13.1m) worth of air defence missiles to Ukraine in reaction to Russian air raids on Ukraine earlier this week.
“These attacks ... can only be met with unrelenting support for Ukraine and its people,” Defence minister Kasja Ollongren wrote in a letter to parliament.
Ukraine has been pleading with Western nations for air defence support after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine.
Nato members and allies are meeting today in Brussels to discuss additional support.
British businessman charged in US over Russian oligarch links
A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.
Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.
The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.
The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in Washington.
Using Nord Stream 2 is a political non-starter for European governments
Watch: Family of three rescued from rubble in Zaporizhzhia
Emergency services in Ukraine rescued a family trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building following a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Footage shared on social media shows three people crawling to safety as officials clear a path through the debris around them.
Rockets partially destroyed a house and outbuildings in a village close to Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The account also confirmed that the family rescued did not require medical help.
Russian strikes only ‘strengthen allied resolve’
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine have laid bare the “malice and cruelty” of its war and further united the international community to support Ukraine‘s military efforts to defend itself, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.
Mr Austin, speaking at the start of a Ukraine-focused meeting at Nato headquarters, praised Ukraine‘s military gains since September, calling them “extraordinary” and saying they had changed the dynamics of the war.
“These victories belong to Ukraine‘s brave soldiers. But the Contact Group’s security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital,” Mr Austin said, addressing the gathering of defense leaders, including from Ukraine.
Reports of Russian missile strikes have come out of Ukraine for a third day, with the governor of Donetsk accusing Moscow of killing seven in an attack on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka.
Signs of torture on bodies found in Ukraine town liberated from Russian forces
Latest despatch from Kim Sengupta in Ukraine:
Two separate mass burials sites, for civilians and soldiers, have been found on the edge of the cemetery in Lyman, recently liberated from Russian forces. Some of the 78 remains recovered so far have signs of having met a violent end.
There are body parts, gunshot and shrapnel wounds, smashed ribs and skulls, severe deep cuts. Some of the dead are very young; one is a year-old baby girl buried with her parents.
Among the corpses taken out and zipped into black body bags are Ukrainian soldiers in torn and frayed combat uniforms. Some have signs of having been handcuffed and blindfolded and have bullet holes in their heads, according to officials.
Ukrainian authorities say they expect to find around 200 bodies at this burial site – one of several discovered in areas that had been occupied. The bodies of 534 civilians have been found in the area around Kharkiv alone. Serhii Bolnivov, the chief investigator of the region has claimed that ‘torture chambers’ have been found in “almost all large towns and cities where the Russian military units were based.”
Standing beside the graves here in Lyman, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of civil and military administration in the Donetsk region, says there are visible signs of torture. “Some of the soldiers have tapes on their hands and over their eyes, there are trauma injuries to many of the other bodies,” he says. “But all the cases will need to be investigated thoroughly before we can establish the cause of death.
Russian strike on crowded market kills seven – Ukraine
At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk, the regional governor said.
“The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was “no military logic” for such an attack.
Pictures shared by the Ukrainian official showed dead bodies and a buidling in flames. The Independent could not verify their authenticity.
Polish oil leak likely accident, say officials
An oil leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Poland was most likely an accident, Polish officials said.
Polish pipe operator Pern said it detected a leak on the line last night. We reported this earlier [8.12].
The leak caused concern as it came weeks after attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany.
Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up orders sail to South Korea
In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to reports.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.
Russians trying to avoid the draft have mostly crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan.
This might be the most imaginative way anyone has tried to flee though.
