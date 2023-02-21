For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin has used a speech devoted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to rail against the West and announce that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last major nuclear arms control treaty with the US.

In the near two-hour address, which often meandered from topic to topic, Mr Putin laid out a litany of well-worn grievances against the Western nations – including blaming them for the start of the war in Ukraine and saying that they wanted to destroy Russia. "It's they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it," Mr Putin claimed.

On the New Start arms treaty, he said: “They [the West] want to inflict a strategic defeat on us and claim our nuclear facilities... In this regard, I am forced to state that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty.” He said that the treaty, which the number of nuclear warheads the world's two biggest nuclear powers can deploy and is due to expire in 2026, could not be separated from the war in Ukraine. The treaty allows joint monitoring of each side's nuclear arsenals and limits both sides to 1,550 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.

Read the latest in our live blog here

The Russian leader claimed, without citing evidence, that some people in Washington were thinking about resuming nuclear testing. Russia's defence ministry and nuclear corporation should therefore be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if necessary, he said.

"Of course, we will not do this first. But if the United States conducts tests, then we will. No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed," Mr Putin said. "A week ago, I signed a decree on putting new ground-based strategic systems on combat duty. Are they going to stick their nose in there too, or what?"

It is one of a number of warnings over the use of nuclear weapons that Russian officials have given in recent months – but it marks a serious escalation in rhetoric and action as he seeks Western nations to back off in Ukraine. Mr Putin acknowledged early in his speech that his country is facing a “difficult” situation.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, called the decision "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."

"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Mr Blinken added. "We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We'll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies." Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it had also summoned United States ambassador Lynne Tracy over what it called Washington's increasingly "aggressive course", accusing it of widening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

"In this regard, the ambassador was told that the current aggressive course of the United States to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive," the foreign ministry said.

Nato's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said he "regrets" Russia's decision over the arms treaty, "More nuclear weapons and less arms control makes the world more dangerous," Mr Stoltenberg said, standing alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, at a Brussels press conference held after Mr Putin's speech.

He rejected the idea that the West was trying to destroy Russia, saying Mr Putin had been the aggressor in Ukraine. "It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest," Mr Stoltenberg said.

China, whose top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, has cautioned against any nuclear escalation to the Ukraine war, although the US has said it is concerned Beijing may be considering sending weapons to Russia.

During his speech, Mr Putin vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and that it is "impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield." He also sought to justify the war, saying it had been forced on Russia and that he understood the pain of the families of those who had fallen in battle and claimed that the Western sanctions regime would have no effect, saying they hadn't "achieved anything and will not achieve anything".

"The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense," Mr Putin said before an audience of legislators, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

"They intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country."

Mr Putin's speech was given short shrift in Ukraine, with a senior aide to Ukraine's president saying that the Russian President had lost touch with reality. "He is in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to conduct a dialogue about justice and international law," Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Reuters.

"Russia is at a dead end. In the most desperate situation. Everything that Russia will do next will only worsen its situation."