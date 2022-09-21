For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin has threatened to use weapons of mass destruction and accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” as the war in Ukraine continues.

The Russian president said he would use “all the means” at his disposal to “protect” his country in an address to the nation.

“It’s not a bluff,” he added.

More follows...