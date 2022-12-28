Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the coming year in which Russian invasion of Ukraine will enter second year will be a decisive year in the ongoing battle as he said that the besieged country’s military is preparing for 2023.
“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added that Ukraine understands the risks in the winter and “we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must demonstrate.”
This comes as Vladimir Putin met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours in which the latter said “many issues were finalised”.
There are fears that Belarus could be dragged actively into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used it as a staging ground for his invasion in February.
Russian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel window
A Russian businessman and rumoured critic of president Vladimir Putin has died after falling from a third-floor window of an Indian hotel just days after a friend died on the same trip.
Pavel Antov was visiting Odisha, an eastern state on the Bay of Bengal, and had just celebrated his 65th birthday at the hotel. His friend Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack during the celebrations.
The millionaire and local politician was a member of the Russian parliament’s United Russia party, which was formerly headed by Mr Putin.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 28 December.
