President Vladimir Putin has said that he will ensure that Russia’s nuclear forces are combat ready as he laid his country’s military plans during a speech end-of-year meeting of Russia’s top defence chiefs.

The president also vowed Moscow would fulfil all the goals of its military campaign in Ukraine as he heralded Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as “heroes”.

Mr Putin said the Nato military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to use their experience gained fighting in Syria and during the 10 months of what the invasion.

He also promised to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military operations in Ukraine, saying there was financial limits on what the government would provide its military.

He also said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – would be ready for deployment in the near future.

The defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, added that Russia has sped up new weapon supplies to Russian forces.

The Kremlin announced early on Friday that Mr Putin would be making remarks “important” remarks at the year-end meeting in the wake of the announcement from Kyiv that President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, the first overseas trip the Ukrainian leader has takn since the start of the Russian invasion.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky are set to announce a new $2bn defence assistance package, including the provision of Patriot missile batteries and training for the Ukrainian armed forces – Ukraine has been calling for Western leaders to stop up the amoune of weapons and defence systems being sent to Kyiv, as Russia steps up its missile campaign against power and water infrastructure during the bitter winter months.

Mr Zelensky will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. It will be his second visit to the American capital since taking office and it will be his second address to the US legislature, though his prior appearance — which received a standing ovation from Republicans and Democrats alike — was a virtual one made in March during the earliest days of Russia’s invasion.

