Watch live: Putin meets Trump envoy for crunch Ukraine talks
Watch live as Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks in Moscow on Tuesday, 2 December.
The gathering comes amid a renewed US push to end the war in Ukraine.
Following two days of negotiations between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida over the weekend, the White House said it was “very optimistic” about striking an agreement to end Russia’s invasion.
"We've put points on paper. Those points have been very much refined... we do feel quite good, and we're hopeful that this work can finally come to an end," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
Mr Witkoff's visit comes after a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent weeks involving US, Ukrainian and Russian officials.
An original US-drafted plan to end the war caused consternation in Europe last month after it appeared to yield to Russia’s maximalist demands, including the recognition of occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.
