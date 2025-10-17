Kremlin suggests $8bn ‘Putin-Trump tunnel’ built by Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kremlin envoy has put forward a striking proposal for a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel beneath the Bering Strait, suggesting it could link Russia and the United States, facilitate joint natural resource exploration, and "symbolise unity".

Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy and head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, outlined a vision for an $8 billion construction project.

This ambitious plan, to be funded by Moscow and "international partners", would create a 70-mile (112-km) rail and cargo connection within eight years.

The idea was floated by Dmitriev, known for spearheading efforts to revive US-Russia relations, shortly after President Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone.

The two leaders agreed to meet in Budapest to address the conflict in Ukraine.

Dmitriev stated on X: "The dream of a US–Russia link via the Bering Strait reflects an enduring vision — from the 1904 Siberia–Alaska railway to Russia’s 2007 plan.

“RDIF has studied existing proposals, including the US–Canada–Russia–China railroad, and will support the most viable."

open image in gallery Graphic of the proposed project ‘Putin-Trump’ rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link the two countries and unlock joint exploration of natural resources ( Kirill Dmitriev via REUTERS )

The Bering Strait, which is 51 miles (82 km) wide at its narrowest point, separates Russia's Chukotka region from Alaska.

Concepts to bridge these two landmasses have existed for at least 150 years, though none have ever progressed beyond the planning stage.

Dmitriev, who has forged ties with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, and spoken of the possibility of US energy majors taking minority stakes in Russian projects in the Arctic, suggested the tunnel could be built by The Boring Company, a US tunnel construction company owned by Elon Musk.

"Imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and the Afro-Eurasia with the Putin-Trump Tunnel - a 70-mile link symbolizing unity. Traditional costs are $65B+, but @boringcompany's tech could reduce it to <$8B. Let's build a future together," Dmitriev wrote to Musk on X.

open image in gallery Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy and head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, has suggested Elon Musk’s The Boring Company could build the tunnel ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

There was no immediate public response to the idea from Musk or Trump.

Dmitriev said a similar idea - to build a "Kennedy-Khrushchev World Peace Bridge" - had been floated during the Cold War and published a sketch from that era of the route it might have taken, along with a graphic showing the route the new tunnel could take between Chukotka and Alaska.

"RDIF has already invested in and built the first ever Russia-China railroad bridge. The time has come to do more and connect the Continents for the first time in human history.

“The time has come to connect Russia and the US," said Dmitriev.