Putin warns of harsh Russian response to Ukrainian ‘terrorist acts’
Vladimir Putin said Russia pledged to react forcefully to Ukrainian attacks, after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine.
The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were an appropriate response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.
An explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russian troops fighting to hold onto territorial gains in southern Ukraine, in what Mr Putin said was a “terrorist act” by Kyiv.
In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security council, Mr Putin told Russians that military officials had advised striking at Ukrainian infrastructure in response.
He said: “This morning, at the suggestion of the ministry of defence and according to the plans of the Russian general staff, a massive strike was carried out with long-range high-precision air, sea and land-based weapons on Ukraine’s energy, military command and communications facilities.
“If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s responses will be harsh and, in terms of their scale, will correspond to the level of threats posed by the Russian Federation. No one should have any doubts about this.”
