President Zelensky mourns ‘irreparable loss’ of the Queen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Volodymyr Zelensky mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II and called it an “irreparable loss” for the UK and Commonwealth on Thursday, just minutes after she passed away in Balmoral at the age of 96.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” the Ukrainian wartime president said on Twitter.

Mr Zelensky paid his condolences to the royal family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the behalf of Ukrainians when he began his nightly address late on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president joined several European leaders in paying tributes to the Queen. Senior European officials announced that all European Union delegations will be flying the flag on half-mast in mourning of the UK’s longest serving monarch.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy said that the European Union nations stand with the royal family in mourning the Queen’s passing.

“Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th and 21st century. The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace and reconciliation. While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK,” the top European Union official said, and shared a photo of the national flags of European countries flying at half-mast.

Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also reached out to King Charles III to pay his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and offered “sincere sympathy” to Britain after the royal family announced her death.

"The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage,” Mr Putin said in a Telegram to the monarch.

He added: "I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain."

Leaders from across the world mourned the death of the Queen on Thursday night as many remembered her contribution to the global order while holding the throne since 1952 and continuing to be an admirable icon of calmness and gracious leadership.

Britain’s historic rival France also expressed grief and bereavement at the passing of the tall leader.

Now a contemporary ally of the UK, France will observe the mourning by flying flags at the presidential palace and public buildings at half-staff on Friday.

European landmarks including the Eiffel Tower joined Britain in dimming the lights and switched off their lights as a mark of respect.

French president Emmanuel Macron hailed the Queen’s "immutable moral authority" and her intimate knowledge of French.

No other foreign sovereign had visited the presidential palace more often than Elizabeth, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France, he said.

"The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them," Macron said in a statement.

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II was also mourned across the 54-nation Commonwealth, a group built around Britain and its former colonies.

The death of the longest serving and longest reigning monarch was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, which confirmed that Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth Realms passed away on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement.