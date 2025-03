Ukrainians rally around President Zelensky after Oval Office blowout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A heated clash in the Oval Office between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump has sparked a wave of support for the Ukrainian leader at home, while simultaneously pleasing officials in Moscow.

The remarkable exchange, occurring at the end of a high-stakes meeting on Friday, seemingly extinguished Ukrainian hopes for a steadfast US partnership against Russia's ongoing aggression.

Following the meeting, Ukrainians rallied around Zelensky, perceiving him as a staunch defender of their national interests.

However, the confrontation, which involved Trump and Vice President JD Vance reprimanding Zelensky for perceived ingratitude towards prior US aid, was met with satisfaction by Moscow.

Russian officials interpreted the incident as a definitive rupture in the relationship between Washington and Kyiv.

Many Ukrainians unfazed by the row

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office ( Getty Images )

But many Ukrainians on Friday seemed unfazed by the blowout between Zelensky and Trump, expressing a sense that the Ukrainian leader had stood up for their country’s dignity and interests by firmly maintaining his stance in the face of chiding from some of the world’s most powerful men.

Nataliia Serhiienko, 67, a retiree in Kyiv, said Ukrainians approved of their president's performance in Washington, "because Zelenskyy fought like a lion.”

“They had a heated meeting, a very heated conversation,” she said. But Zelensky "was defending Ukraine’s interests.”

The meeting at the White House was meant to produce a bilateral agreement that would establish a joint investment fund for reconstructing Ukraine, a deal that was seen as a potential step toward bringing an end to the war and tying the two countries' economies together for years to come.

But as Zelenskyy and his team departed the White House at Trump's request, the deal went unsigned, and Ukraine's hopes for securing US security backing seemed farther away than ever.

Yet as the Ukrainian leader was set to return to Kyiv empty handed, his support at home seemed undiminished.

Trump refuses to say if he kicked Zelensky out of White House after shouting match

Regional Ukrainian leader says president ‘held strong

As two drones struck Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on Friday night, the head of the region which sits on the border with Russia, Oleh Syniehubov, praised Zelensky. He said the president held strong to his insistence that no peace deal could be made without assurances for Ukraine's security against future Russian aggression.

open image in gallery Rescuers and medical workers evacuate a person from a hospital hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv ( REUTERS )

“Our leader, despite the pressure, stands firm in defending the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians. … We need only a just peace with security guarantees,” Syniehubov said.

Kyiv resident Artem Vasyliev, 37, said he had seen “complete disrespect” from the United States in the Oval Office exchange, despite the fact that Ukraine “was the first country that stood up to Russia.”

“We are striving for democracy, and we are met with total disrespect, toward our warriors, our soldiers, and the people of our country,” said Vasyliev, a native of Russian-occupied Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Vasyliev criticised the US president for what he said was a failure to recognise the human cost of Russia’s invasion, saying Trump "doesn’t understand that people are dying, that cities are being destroyed, people are suffering, mothers, children, soldiers.”

“He cannot understand this, he is just a businessman. For him, money is sacred,” he said.

Broad praise for Zelensky on social media

Ukrainian social media was awash in praise for Zelensky late Friday, with officials on the national, regional and local level chiming in to voice their support for their leader.

The outpouring resembled a recent surge in Ukrainian unity after Trump denigrated Zelensky by making false claims that Ukraine was led by a “dictator” who started the war with Russia — comments that led some of the Ukrainian president's harshest critics to rally around him.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which was mostly occupied by Russia early in the war but later partially retaken by Ukrainian forces, said three years of war had hardened his countrymen to the ups and downs of the fight to survive.

“We know what pressure is, on the front lines, in politics, in daily struggle," Prokudin said. "It has made us stronger. It has made the president stronger. Determination is the force that drives us forward. And I am confident that we will endure this time as well.”

Trump's administration cast the heated exchange with Zelensky as part of its “America First” policy and slammed the Ukrainian leader for a perceived lack of gratitude for U.S. assistance.

But Zelenskyy's backers in Ukraine praised his commitment to acting in Ukraine's national interest — even if it meant coming into conflict with the president of the United States.

“Unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s interests and devotion to his country. This is what we saw today in the United States. Support for the President of Ukraine,” Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram Friday.

Not all of Ukraine's political figures, however, were as full-throated in their praise for how the Oval Office meeting concluded. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that he hoped “that Ukraine does not lose the support of the United States, which is extremely important to us.”

“Today is not the time for emotions, from either side. We need to find common ground,” Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram.