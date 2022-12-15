Red Cross volunteer killed in Ukraine Kherson shelling

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A volunteer for the Ukrainian Red Cross has been killed during Russian shelling of Kherson in Ukraine.

The recently-liberated Ukranian city has been subject to heavy shelling in recent days.

Two people were killed by a Russian strike on Kherson on Thursday, according to the office of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s Red Cross annnounced the news of the volunteer’s death on Twitter, expressing their condolences to the family of the peron who died.

They wrote: “Today, during the mass shelling of Kherson, a volunteer of the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency response team was killed.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross expresses its condolences to the family of the deceased people.”

The city was hit by Russian bombs at least three times on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian media.

On Wednesday, similar Russian shelling on left six injured, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The city of Kherson was liberated from Russian troops by Ukranian forces on 11th November, to the jubilation of residents.

It has been subject to shelling from Russian forces - located on the other side of the Dnieper river - ever since.

The Independent had contacted the Ukranian Red Cross for comment.