Watch live as Macron commemorates anniversary of First World War Armistice in Paris

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron commemorates the 105th anniversary of the First World War Armistice in Paris.

The French president will be making an address at the traditional ceremony, hosted at Arc de Triomphe on Saturday 11 November.

On Friday, Mr Macron said Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing women and babies in an interview with the BBC.

He said there was “no justification” for the continued bombing of the enclave, which Palestinian health officials claim has killed more than 11,000 people.

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

Mr Macron told the BBC that although France “clearly condemns” the 7 October “terrorist” attacks on Israel by Hamas and recognised Israel’s right to defend itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing.”