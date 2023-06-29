Paris riots – latest: 150 arrested in violent protests after teenager shot dead during police traffic stop
French president condemns violence following the killing of teenager Nahel as ‘unjustifiable’
A second night of violent protests rocked Paris as rioters set cars and public buildings ablaze over the fatal police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop.
Police arrested 150 people overnight, with French president Emmanuel Macron condemning the violence as “unjustifiable.
The epicentre of the unrest was in Nanterre, a working-class town in the western outskirts of Paris where the shooting of the 17-year-old – known only as Nahel – on Tuesday during a traffic check shocked the country.
The incident which was captured on video stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.
Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed, and the government deployed 2,000 police to maintain order on Wednesday.
“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the Republic and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable,” Mr Macron said as he convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers.
France police arrest 150 rioters as unrest spreads
Police arrested 150 people overnight in France as the unrest over the killing of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic check spread across the country.
The Interior Ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes. “A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,” said interior minister Gerald Darmanin on his Twitter account.
The killing of a 17-year-old – identified as Nahel– on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.
Second night of riots erupt in Paris over police shooting of teenager as 150 arrested
17-year-old Nael killed during traffic check in Nanterre
Watch: French National Assembly observes minute silence for teenager fatally shot by police
Macron calls fatal shooting of teenager by police ‘inexcusable’
France’s president Emmanuel Macron has described the death of a 17-year-old driver shot by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb as “inexplicable and inexcusable” – saying “nothing justifies” a young person being killed.
The remarks came in the wake of unrest and protests overnight into Wednesday, mainly in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where the victim – named as Nahel by lawyers representing his family – lived. Cars were burned and some protesters threw fireworks at the police, who sprayed people with tear gas.
In pictures: Riots break out in France
Why riots are breaking out in Paris
The purported clip of the incident showed two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car. One officer fired into the window before the vehicle pulled. The car then crashed into a post nearby.
The victim, who was driving the car, sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.
Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in Nanterre, a town west of Paris, and nearby, with violence resuming on Wednesday after nightfall, as the police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes.
Watch: Video shows police interacting with teenager during fatal traffic stop
Paris riots: Video shows police interacting with teen during fatal traffic stop
Footage shows the traffic stop in which a French police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old delivery driver in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, 27 June. Video shows two policemen by the window of a yellow car and the sound of a gunshot before the vehicle drives off. Further footage shows the car crashed by a Nanterre building. Protests have erupted in the two days following the shooting, with fireworks thrown at police and cars set on fire while officers fired tear gas. The officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre said.
Macron calls crisis meeting after second night of rioting
President Emmanuel Macron convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers today after riots spread across France overnight over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop.
The fatal shooting has fed into longstanding complaints of police violence from within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Thursday, 29 June 2023, where we provide the latest unrest in France following the killing of the teen.
