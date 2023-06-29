✕ Close Riots breakout in Paris after teen fatally shot by police officer

A second night of violent protests rocked Paris as rioters set cars and public buildings ablaze over the fatal police shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop.

Police arrested 150 people overnight, with French president Emmanuel Macron condemning the violence as “unjustifiable.

The epicentre of the unrest was in Nanterre, a working-class town in the western outskirts of Paris where the shooting of the 17-year-old – known only as Nahel – on Tuesday during a traffic check shocked the country.

The incident which was captured on video stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and the police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed, and the government deployed 2,000 police to maintain order on Wednesday.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls, and thus institutions of the Republic and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable,” Mr Macron said as he convened a crisis meeting with senior ministers.