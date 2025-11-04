Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Italy hits out at Russia’s ‘disturbing’ comments on Rome tower collapse

Italy has summoned Russia's deputy ambassador to protest what it said were ‘vulgar’ remarks

Crispian Balmer
Tuesday 04 November 2025 15:41 GMT
Moment Rome medieval tower Torre dei Conti collapses leaving several injured

Italy has summoned Russia's deputy ambassador to protest what it said were "vulgar" remarks which linked the collapse of a medieval tower in Rome to Italy's military support for Ukraine.

A Romanian worker was trapped under the rubble after part of a medieval tower near Rome's Colosseum gave way on Monday. He was rescued alive, but later died in hospital.

Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel that as long as the Italian government "wastes its taxpayers' money" on backing Ukraine, the local economy, and its towers, would continue to collapse.

The comments were made as the rescue operation was still underway.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani denounced her post as "disturbing" and "unacceptable", adding: "Italy will not alter its foreign policy stance or its principles in response to reckless verbal attacks".

Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova
Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova (AP)

In a statement later posted on Facebook, the Russian Embassy in Rome expressed its condolences for the death of Romanian worker Octav Stroici.

It added that Moscow had raised concerns with Italy over what it called an "aggressive, deplorable anti-Russian campaign" in the Italian media, triggered by Zakharova's earlier comments.

Italy has firmly supported Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying military equipment, training, and humanitarian aid as part of broader NATO and EU efforts.

However, public opinion in Italy is more divided. While a majority opposes Russia's invasion and supports humanitarian aid, polls show many Italians are uneasy about sending weapons or escalating military involvement.

