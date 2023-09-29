For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A medical student suspected of killing three people on a shooting rampage in Rotterdam previously tortured animals and had Nazi material on his phone, it has been claimed.

The 32-year-old suspect, named as Fouad L, opened fire on his neighbour’s home on Friday, killing a 14-year-old girl and her mother. He then stormed the Erasmus Medical Center, where he was a student, and shot dead a university lecturer.

Dutch media claim Fouad L’s neighbour had reported him for animal cruelty and the university had dropped his diploma.

Prosecutors confirmed on Friday that they were previously concerned enough about his behaviour that they had sent a letter to his school, warning about his “psychotic behaviour” over his treatment of animals.

Police also discovered Nazi-related and right-wing material as well as images of people being stabbed on the phone of the suspect two years ago, according to local media.

Medical staff flee the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam after a lecturer is shot (EPA)

The city of Rotterdam remained in shock on Friday morning after the deadly attacks by the lone gunman.

The suspect first allegedly shot dead his neighbour, a 39-year-old woman, and her teenage daughter, who later died in hospital, before setting fire to their house.

He then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical University, where he is accused of shooting dead a 43-year-old lecturer, named locally as Jurgen Damen.

Video on social media showed employees and students at the university fleeing the building while others put up signs in windows reading “we can’t get out”.

The Rotterdam home of the mother and child tragically killed was set on fire (EPA)

Police shooters respond to the incident at the Erasmus University Medical Center (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Police shooters then entered the building and the suspect was arrested inside.

While the city now mourns the deaths of the three victims, many have questioned the suspect’s apparent motives with local news outlets suggesting it was a “personal revenge attack”.

The neighbour shot dead was said to have filmed Fouad L torturing his rabbit and called police, who responded to find him drunk at his home.

Officers found the animals in his house in a worrying state and two crossbows in the property, it has been reported. It was also claimed that the suspect had pierced a pigeon with a crossbow arrow.

Fouad L was prosecuted and convicted for abusing the rabbit in 2021 and given a 40-hour community service order.

People outside the Erasmus University Medical Center left shocked by the killing spree (REUTERS)

All the evidence was compiled in a letter from the Public Prosecution Service and sent to Erasmus Medical University, it has emerged since Thursday’s attack.

“I assume that the information contributes to your decision whether or not the person concerned is eligible for the basic medical diploma,” concluded the letter, which local media believe resulted in Fouad L not receiving his diploma.

(AP)

The prosecutors’ spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter to the Erasmus Medical Center, but declined to comment on if the school decided not to award the man a diploma.

However, purportedly posting on a social bulletin board 4Chan under the name motorAnon, Fouad L appeared to confirm the school’s decision, and reveal a feud he had with academics there.

“Med school exam committee says they refuse to issue my diploma now despite having all points from the curriculum,” he is said to have written.

He also accused teachers of failing him. ”Never try to do anything in academics, especially if you’re not a cuck and insist on speaking your mind like a man,” he posted.

Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb (centre) said “it was a black day” for he city (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the lecturer he allegedly shot was named as Mr Damen, who had taught medical students at Erasmus University since 2013.

Chief prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar said the suspect had a history of police run-ins and “in 2021 he was prosecuted and convicted for animal abuse”.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear before a judge on 3 October.

Prime minister Mark Rutte said on X, formerly Twitter: “My thoughts go out to the victims of the violence, their loved ones and to all the people who have been in great fear.

“Many thanks to the people of the services for their actions and assistance on site.”