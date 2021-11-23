The man convicted of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been released early from prison.

Rudy Guede served 14 years of a 16-year jail sentence after being found guilty of the sexual assault and murder of Ms Kercher in Perugia, central Italy.

The student’s American flatmate Amanda Knox and her then Italian boyfriend were also initially convicted before they were eventually acquitted years later.

More follows