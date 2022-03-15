Seven bodies found after Russian air strike hits school, Ukraine claims

Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolayiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian emergencies service said on Tuesday.

Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, it said in a statement. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said.

Mykolayiv has come under sustained shelling in recent days, but the governor of the region said on Tuesday that the security situation was now calmer because Russian forces had been pushed back slightly from the regional capital.

In an interview on national television, governor Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops continued to fire at the city of Mykolayiv and that 80 people were wounded on Monday, including two children.

He said: “You can be 99% sure that Mykolayiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops.

“There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance. We will not give up the bridges to the invaders.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces stepped up their bombing of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, causing untold damage to homes and other buildings.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens of people. The shelling also ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building, prompting an emergency rescue operation.

