Fears three British ex-special forces troops killed by Russian attack in Ukraine

Fears that three British ex-special forces troops have been killed by a Russian attack in Ukraine are being investigated.

It is understood UK authorities are investigating reports that three Britons were among dozens killed in a missile strike close to the Ukrainian border with Nato member Poland on Sunday in the most westerly attack yet by Russian forces.

There has been no official confirmation of their deaths.

More than 30 missiles targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, less than 15 miles from the Polish border, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. More than 130 people were injured.

However a source told the Daily Mirror that there were “many more killed within the site than has been claimed”, and that the three men who reportedly died had not been part of a foreign fighters unit that was being trained at the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security.

The attack was involved air-launched cruise missiles fired from Russian airspace by long-range bombers, a senior US defence official said on Monday.

The official added that there were no US troops, contractors or civilian government workers at the base.

The training centre appeared to be the most westerly target struck so far in the 18-day conflict, deepening fears of a escalation in the war should Russian missiles inadvertently strike Poland.

More to follow....