Australia and Netherlands take legal action against Russia over MH17 disaster

Australia and Netherlands have launched joint legal action against Russia for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 about eight years ago.

The action taken by the two countries at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is being praised as a step towards seeking justice for the 298 people onboard who were killed in 2014 after a Russian-made Buk missile hit the plane.

Both the countries have maintained since 2018 that Russia was responsible for the crash. The ICAO is responsible for creating regulations for aviation safety, security, efficiency and regularity and environmental protection.

The agency also has the power to condemn or introduce sanctions against nations found to be in violation of the international laws, thereby demanding compensation for the victims’ families, reported ABC News.

The legal action sought by the two countries is separate from the murder trial ongoing in the Netherlands against four suspects over their individual criminal responsibility.

“The cabinet will continue to do everything it can to hold Russia accountable for the downing of flight MH17 and the maintenance of the international legal order,” said Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra. “The death of 298 civilians, including 196 Dutch, cannot and must not remain without consequences.”

The Dutch government added the action against Moscow is unrelated to the current developments in Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne said: “This is an important step in the fight for truth, justice and accountability for all of the victims of MH17, including 38 who called Australia home.”

“The ICAO Council is empowered to consider serious breaches of international law,” she added.

MH17 was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit by what international investigators said was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile on 17 July 2014, while flying over a rebel-held region in eastern Ukraine.

While the Netherlands held Russia liable for the incident since 2014 when an international investigation found that Moscow was responsible for deployment of the missile installation that was used, Russia has consistently denied culpability.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the murder trial of three Russians and one Ukrainian is expected later this year. Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the four suspects who are being tried in absentia, as they accused them of recklessly using a missile, thereby, bringing down a passenger jet.

