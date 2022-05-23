Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine war and says he is ‘ashamed’ of his country

A Russian diplomat to the UN office at Geneva has resigned and sent out a damning resignation letter claiming he has “never been so ashamed of my country” because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation in a letter after an official passed on his statement to the Associated Press.

“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year,” he wrote, refencing the date of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Reached by phone, Bondarev - a diplomat who has focused on Russia’s role in the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva after postings in places like Cambodia and Mongolia - confirmed he handed in his resignation in a letter addressed to Amb. Gennady Gatilov. “Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred,” he said.

He also said he had no plans to leave Geneva.