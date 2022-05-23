Ukraine ‘paying dearly for freedom’ in fight against Russia, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Ukraine is “paying dearly” for its freedom, as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

The president was speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum on Monday (23 May), where he also asked for stronger sanctions on Moscow, as well as more support and weapons.

“Our country is losing a lot, today and every day, but it makes us stronger,” Mr Zelensky said.

“We have to pay dearly for our freedom, people are fighting for their nation and their future, the victory is awaiting us ahead.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.