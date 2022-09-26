Gunman opens fire at draft office in Russia amid backlash to Putin’s mobilisation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said.

Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order.

The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.

He added that the perpetrator of the attack “will absolutely be punished”.

This comes at a time when multiple draft offices have been targeted by civilians protesting their forced conscription into the fight in Ukraine, after Mr Putin’s partial mobilisation order issued on Wednesday last week.

More follows