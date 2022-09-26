Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.
Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue.”
Washington has warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the Kremlin were to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on NBC’s Meet the Press news programme.
Meanwhile, voting continued in four Russia-held regions in eastern Ukraine on whether to join the Russian Federation, amid widespread global condemnation of a “sham” referendum.
Putin not bluffing about using nukes, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine no longer perceives the nuclear threat from Vladimir Putin as a bluff, given the numerous attacks in regions where nuclear power plants are situated.
Mr Zelensky had previously accused Russia of nuclear blackmail.
“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality. Let’s look, what is a contemporary use of nuclear weapons or nuclear blackmail?” he told the CBS news channel.
He accused Mr Putin of targeting and occupying the besieged country’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar which has “six of the size of Chernobyl nuclear plants”.
“This nuclear station has six blocks. And on top of that, a few days ago, apart from this station, he- blackmails, he continues his blackmail related to us exporting electricity to Europe,” he added.
Citing Russia’s latest attack on the country’s southern nuclear power plant, he said: “The missile hit the area that was 300 metres from the nuclear plant. The nuclear plant lost all the windows and doors, etc. So, he wants to scare the whole world.”
“These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat,” Mr Zelensky said, calling for more pressure on the Russian leader to stop the invasion.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 26 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies