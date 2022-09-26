✕ Close Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draft

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.

Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue.”

Washington has warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the Kremlin were to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on NBC’s Meet the Press news programme.

Meanwhile, voting continued in four Russia-held regions in eastern Ukraine on whether to join the Russian Federation, amid widespread global condemnation of a “sham” referendum.