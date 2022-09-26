✕ Close Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draft

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine has discovered more mass burial sites in the northeastern town of Izyum which Kyiv recaptured from Russia this month, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“They found two more mass graves, big graves with hundreds of people,” the Ukrainian president said, as he called for further international sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime over potential war crimes.

Russia did not immediately respond to Mr Zelensky’s claim but has repeatedly denied committing atrocities during its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities earlier this month launched an investigation into a large burial site discovered next to a cemetery in Izyum after the months-long Russian occupation of the Kharkiv Oblast town.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor previously declared Ukraine a “crime scene” after visiting found a mass burial site in Bucha near Kyiv after Russian troops fled in April.

Meanwhile, firce opposition to Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order continues. In Russia’s Muslim-majority southern region of Dagestan, police clashed with protesters on Sunday, leading to the detention of at least 100 people.