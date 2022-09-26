Ukraine news – live: New mass graves found in Izyum after Russian troops flee
Volodymyr Zelensky calls for further sanctions against Putin regime after discovery
Ukraine has discovered more mass burial sites in the northeastern town of Izyum which Kyiv recaptured from Russia this month, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“They found two more mass graves, big graves with hundreds of people,” the Ukrainian president said, as he called for further international sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime over potential war crimes.
Russia did not immediately respond to Mr Zelensky’s claim but has repeatedly denied committing atrocities during its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities earlier this month launched an investigation into a large burial site discovered next to a cemetery in Izyum after the months-long Russian occupation of the Kharkiv Oblast town.
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor previously declared Ukraine a “crime scene” after visiting found a mass burial site in Bucha near Kyiv after Russian troops fled in April.
Meanwhile, firce opposition to Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order continues. In Russia’s Muslim-majority southern region of Dagestan, police clashed with protesters on Sunday, leading to the detention of at least 100 people.
Russia and US in sporadic contact over nuclear weapons
The Kremlin said on Monday it was in “sporadic” contact with the United States on issues related to nuclear arms, days after Vladimir Putin said he was “not bluffing” over his readiness to use such weapons if Russia felt its territorial integrity was under threat.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two sides had maintained a limited open channel of dialogue to allow for the “emergency exchange of messages” between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.
“There are channels for dialogue at the proper level, but they are of a very sporadic nature. At least they allow for the exchange of some emergency messages about each other’s positions,” Mr Peskov told reporters.
Mr Putin said last week Moscow would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to “protect Russia and our people” as he announced a mobilisation drive that threatens to significantly escalate the seven-month conflict in Ukraine.
The United States warned Moscow on Sunday of “catastrophic consequences” if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline sees pressure drop
Pressure in the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany dropped from 300 to 7 bars overnight, a spokesperson for the pipeline’s operator said, adding that the company did not know the cause of the drop.
The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from St Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and was filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when German chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Swiss-based operator said it had informed all relevant authorities and that a leak, if that were the cause, could not have been at the landing point in Lubmin, northern Germany.
“If it were in Lubmin, you’d have heard it,” the spokesperson said.
Russia has cut or halted gas supplies to Europe on several routes, including the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany.
Dying Russian troops will be ‘cleansed of sin’, says orthodox church head
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has said that Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins, days after Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of citizens.
Patriarch Kirill is a key Putin ally and backer of the invasion. He has previously criticised those who oppose the war and called on Russians to rally round the Kremlin.
“Many are dying on the fields of internecine warfare,” Mr Kirill, 75, said in his first Sunday address since the mobilisation order. “The Church prays that this battle will end as soon as possible, so that as few brothers as possible will kill each other in this fratricidal war.”
“But at the same time, the Church realises that if somebody, driven by a sense of duty and the need to fulfil their oath ... goes to do what their duty calls of them, and if a person dies in the performance of this duty, then they have undoubtedly committed an act equivalent to sacrifice. They will have sacrificed themselves for others. And therefore, we believe that this sacrifice washes away all the sins that a person has committed.”
Mr Kirill’s support for the war in Ukraine has deepened a rift between the Russian branch of the Orthodox Church and other wings of Orthodoxy around the world. Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has been a vocal opponent of the war, and has appeared to scold Kirill’s position in several public addresses, including earlier this month when he said God does not support war.
Russian border will remain open for now despite draft dodgers, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said no decisions have been taken on closing Russia’s borders amid an exodus of military-age men since Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, and that mistakes would be corrected.
Earlier, a senior member of the Duma called for a ban on foreign travel for Russian men of fighting age.
“Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from travelling abroad in the current situation,” Sergei Tsekov, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, told RIA news agency.
Neighbouring countries have reported large influxes of Russian men since the mobilisation order was given.
Huge queues to enter Georgia as Russians flee military draft
Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in a war they do not agree with following Vladimir Putin’s order to mobilise hundreds of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters.
At one point on Sunday, the estimated wait to enter Georgia hit 48 hours, with more than 3,000 vehicles queuing to cross the frontier, Russian state media reported, citing local officials.
The Georgian capital Tbilisi had already seen an influx of around 40,000 Russians since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February, according to government statistics.
Moldova could revoke citizenship for Russian fighters
Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western president Maia Sandu said.
Russia launched a “partial” mobilisation last week to reinforce its troops in Ukraine, and there are 200,000 people with dual Moldovan-Russian citizenship who live in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria.
Ms Sandu said Moldova was holding consultations with Moscow to prevent cases of its citizens being called up.
Russia has had peacekeeping troops stationed in Transdniestria since the early 1990s when an armed conflict saw pro-Russian separatists wrest most of the region from Moldovan control.
School shooting in Russia kills nine
A gunman on Monday morning killed nine people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, authorities said.
Russia‘s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 596 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.
Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself. The governor said Udmurtia would be in official mourning until Thursday.
The school, named No 88, educated children from ages 5 to 18. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.
No details about the gunman or his motives have been released. Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.
Russia fires on Odesa, claims military target
Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the south command of Ukraine’s forces said this morning.
“As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised,” the command said in statement on the Telegram.
“Preliminarily, there have been no casualties.”
Moscow sources claim that Russia hit Ukraine’s Operational Command South (UOCS) headquarters in Odesa with Shahed-136 drones, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
UOCS is leading Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive against Russia, which has made slow progress towards the captured city of Kherson since launching three weeks ago.
Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest commercial port, has been a prime target of Russia’s throughout the war.
UN pushes for joint talks over occupied Ukraine power plant
UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he is ready to hold talks in Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that he often says is needed urgently.
“There is a plan on the table to do it. Last week I had an opportunity to start consultations with Ukraine and with the Russian Federation ... and I am ready to continue these consultations in both countries this week,” Mr Grossi told a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member states.
An IAEA team has been at the power plant for three weeks after repeated shelling nearby raised fears of a nuclear accident. Shelling has continued at the site, causing further damage to power lines and threatening essential safety functions, the IAEA said.
Russian troops occupy Zaporizhzhia and Moscow blames Ukraine for reckless attacks. Ukraine accuses Russia of the same.
Freed British POW thanks Russian officials who ‘saw common sense'
One of five Britons released from captivity by Russian-backed forces thanked those responsible for freeing them and expressed gratitude that “someone saw common sense.”
Shaun Pinner, who was sentenced to death by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with Aiden Aslin, 28, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday after being freed in a Saudi-brokered prisoner swap on Wednesday.
“We’re thankful for whoever decided to let us go in Russia and the DPR. Thank you that someone saw common sense.
“It’s a very bitter pill to swallow after all the treatment we had, but we are thankful.”
