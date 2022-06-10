Lovin’ it? Russia’s replacement McDonald’s unveils new logo

The company replacing McDonald’s in Russia following the American fast food giant’s withdrawal from the country has unveiled its new logo.

The US firm announced last month that it was quitting Russia due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis” caused by the conflict.

The business was bought for an undisclosed sum by Alexander Govor, a businessman who had previously been one of the company’s franchise partners. Under the agreement, the American company retains the right to buy back the business within 15 years.

McDonald’s new owner has taken the corporate name Sistema PBO, but has yet to decide what to call its restaurants. Russian media reported that Tot Samy and Svobodnaya Kassa, which mean “the same one” and “available cash register”, are two names being considered.

On Thursday, Sistema PBO released a logo featuring a red circle and two orange lines on a green background. The shapes are supposed to represent a burger and chips, the staples of its business.

“The green background of the logo symbolises the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to,” the company said, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

The first fifteen rebranded restaurants are expected to open in Moscow this weekend. Hundreds of others are expected to follow suit by the end of June.

After a 30-year presence in Russia, McDonald’s became one of most high-profile companies to quit Russia earlier this year.