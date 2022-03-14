Russian McDonald’s fan chains himself to restaurant ‘to stop it closing’
Fast food giant employs 62,000 people across 850 stores in Russia
A Russian McDonald’s superfan was seen chaining himself to a restaurant in Moscow after the fast food chain announced it would stop business in Russia in light of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an apparent bid to stop the restaurant from closing, the man was filmed staging a protest hours before the fast food giant closed in Russia.
McDonalds, which employs 62,000 people in the country across its 850 stores, joined a host of companies including Pizza Hut and KFC in severing ties in an effort to isolate the Russian economy and put pressure on the government.
Announcing the closure of all McDonald’s sites last week, the company’s president and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said: “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people.”
He added that the company’s “values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine”.
McDonald’s will continue to pay full salaries for all Ukrainian and Russian staff.
But the move has left many Russians hungry for their favourite food stores while others have capitalised on the shortages by selling regular McDonalds meals online for hundreds of pounds.
In response to the announced closures, customers turned to Avito, a Russian auction site similar to eBay. One meal, consisting of two burgers, two drinks and a cherry pie was listed, with the seller asking for 7,500 Russian rubles, equivalent to £47 (as of 3pm on last Wednesday).
Other companies to pull out of Russia include Cadbury and British tea brand, Yorkshire Tea, as well as Starbucks, Kelloggs, Kraft Heinz and PepsiCo.
Heineken, the Dutch beer company, also announced it would halt the production, advertising and sale of its beer in Russia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies