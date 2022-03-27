Russia bringing more forces on rotation and may attempt further advances, Ukraine says

Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots

Stuti Mishra
Sunday 27 March 2022 07:09
Comments
(Independent)

Russia is bringing more forces on rotation and may attempt further advances, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.

He said Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in