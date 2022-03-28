Mila Kunis praises resilience of Ukrainian people as Oscars holds moment of silence

Mila Kunis has praised the “resilience” of Ukrainian people at the Oscars.

The actor, who was born in Ukraine, spoke about Russian’s ongoing invasion of the country during her speech at the awards ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards is taking place on Sunday night (27 March) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor spoke about the war when introducing Best Song nominee Reba McEntire.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” said Kunis. “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience.

“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

Following Kunis’s speech, a screen at the ceremony asked viewers and audience members for a “moment of silence”.

It read: “We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders.”

A second screen read: “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services.

“Resources are scares, and we – collectively as a global community – can do more.”

The third screen continued: “We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”

