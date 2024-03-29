Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Vigils for Moscow concert attack victims one week on

Holly Patrick
Friday 29 March 2024 14:54
Watch live as a vigil is held on Friday, 29 March, to pay tribute to victims of last week's Moscow concert hall attack.

A branch of the Isis terror group claimed responsibility for the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert complex.

The death toll rose to 140 on Wednesday after another victim died in a hospital, Russian officials said.

They were one of five people still hospitalised in “extremely grave condition,” health minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Eighty people injured in the attack remain in hospital and 205 others have sought outpatient medical assistance.

The director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (the FSB) bizarrely claimed that Kyiv, the US, and the UK were behind the incident, despite Isis's claim and publication of graphic footage of the attack.

“We believe that the action was prepared by both the Islamist radicals themselves and was facilitated by Western special services,” Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, said.

"The special services of Ukraine are directly related to this,” he added.

“The lies are officially spread by Patrushev, and after that by the head of the FSB Bortnikov,” Mykhailo Podolyak, senior presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky, said.

