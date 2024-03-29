Watch live: Vigils for Moscow concert attack victims one week on

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as a vigil is held on Friday, 29 March, to pay tribute to victims of last week's Moscow concert hall attack.

A branch of the Isis terror group claimed responsibility for the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert complex.

The death toll rose to 140 on Wednesday after another victim died in a hospital, Russian officials said.

They were one of five people still hospitalised in “extremely grave condition,” health minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Eighty people injured in the attack remain in hospital and 205 others have sought outpatient medical assistance.

The director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (the FSB) bizarrely claimed that Kyiv, the US, and the UK were behind the incident, despite Isis's claim and publication of graphic footage of the attack.

“We believe that the action was prepared by both the Islamist radicals themselves and was facilitated by Western special services,” Alexander Bortnikov, director of the FSB, said.

"The special services of Ukraine are directly related to this,” he added.

“The lies are officially spread by Patrushev, and after that by the head of the FSB Bortnikov,” Mykhailo Podolyak, senior presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky, said.