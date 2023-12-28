For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Russian rapper was jailed and celebrities were forced to apologise following outrage over an "almost naked" party held at a Moscow nightclub amid Vladimir Putin's crackdown on gay rights and invasion of Ukraine.

TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva on 20 December threw a private "Almost Naked Party" at Moscow's Mutabor nightclub, which quickly turned into the focus of public outcry after pictures began circulating on social media.

The party, attended by popstars and celebrities alike in bare minimum clothing and drag, also triggered backlash at a time when Russia is engaged in a war with Ukraine and the authorities are pushing an increasingly conservative social agenda.

The scandal comes at a time when Mr Putin has doubled down on social conservatism, urging families to have eight or more children and enforcing a brutal crackdown on LGBT+ activists.

Nikolai Vasilyev, a rapper known as Vacio who attended wearing only a sock to cover his modesty, was jailed for 15 days and fined 200,000 roubles (£1,716) for the propaganda of "non-traditional sexual relations".

Ms Ivleeva issued a public apology on social media seeking forgiveness from the people of Russia. "Was it inappropriate to film footage that went viral? Yes, it was 100 per cent highly inappropriate. I’m sorry that happened and that it couldn’t be controlled,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page with over 18 million followers.

“I apologise to everyone: to the public and to my guests who became unwitting participants in what unfolded in the media. I fully and completely recognize my responsibility for what happened.”

In a tearful second video uploaded on Wednesday, she said she regretted her actions and deserved everything she got but hoped she could be given "a second chance".

Ms Ivleeva, who attended the party wearing jewellery worth 23m roubles (£195,968) at a time when some Russians are struggling to get by, said she said she planned to donate part of the proceeds from the party to charity.

Russian authorities have opened a tax investigation against her that carries a potential five-year jail term, and a Moscow court has accepted a lawsuit from a group of individuals demanding she pay out 1bn roubles (£8.51m) for "moral suffering".

Pop star Filipp Kirkorov issued a public apology earlier this week for attending the party saying: “There are moments in everyone’s life when you walk through the wrong door.”

“In these difficult times, heroic times, an artist of my caliber, a people’s artist, cannot and should not be so irresponsible when participating in various events,” he added.

Veteran singer Lolita said she was surprised by the public fury, adding that her concerts were being cancelled appearances in pre-recorded New Year’s Eve TV shows edited out, Moscow Times reported.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak, whose late father Anatoly used to be Mr Putin's friend and boss, was among the attendees to issue public apologies.

Earlier this week, Baza, a news outlet known for its contacts with the security services, reported that Russian troops fighting in Ukraine were among the first to complain after seeing the footage. Photographs of the event are said to have reached an unimpressed Mr Putin.

Dmitry Peskov, the president's spokesperson, on Wednesday asked reporters to forgive him for not publicly commenting on the burgeoning scandal, saying: "Let you and I be the only ones in the country who aren't discussing this topic."

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that the event had "stained" those who took part, but that they now had a chance to work on themselves.