Ben Wallace attacks Russian 'disinformation' over claim of warning shots fired

Boris Johnson’s government has accused Russia of “disinformation” after Moscow claimed its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy warship in waters off Crimea.

Both Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence denied Russia had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters in the Black Sea.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said Russia’s claims were “predictably inaccurate”. Lord Dannatt, ex-head of the British Army, said Vladimir Putin was “testing the will of the West” with the stand-off.

“I’m a little bit surprised that the Ministry of Defence is playing it down,” said Lord Dannatt. “It was unreasonable of the Russians to challenge HMS Defender in the way that they did.”