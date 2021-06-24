Russia news – live: Putin ‘testing will of the West’ with stand-off in Black Sea, says top military figure
Boris Johnson’s government has accused Russia of “disinformation” after Moscow claimed its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy warship in waters off Crimea.
Both Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence denied Russia had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters in the Black Sea.
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said Russia’s claims were “predictably inaccurate”. Lord Dannatt, ex-head of the British Army, said Vladimir Putin was “testing the will of the West” with the stand-off.
“I’m a little bit surprised that the Ministry of Defence is playing it down,” said Lord Dannatt. “It was unreasonable of the Russians to challenge HMS Defender in the way that they did.”
‘London has lost its manners,’ says Russian foreign ministry
The British ambassador Deborah Bronnert has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry after Moscow accused the British Navy of straying into its territorial waters.
“London has lost its manners,” said a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry.
The Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin later described the incident as “regrettable” and claimed HMS Defender had been three kilometres inside Russian territorial waters.
“[HMS Defender] did not respond to several warnings, at least the warnings were issued every 10 minutes while he was going into water, deep into the waters. And then it was stopped by means that were available,” he told Channel 4 News.
Russian claims ‘predictably inaccurate’, says Raab
The UK’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate”.
Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula.
Britain has played down the incident. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals.
“The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters. We were doing so in accordance with international law and the Russian characterisation is predictably inaccurate.”
BBC footage showed that shots were fired – but well out of range of the HMS Defender.
The Ministry of Defence said: “We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity.”
Putin ‘testing will of the West’, says ex-Army chief
Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, said Vladimir Putin was “testing the will of the West” following skirmishes in the waters off Crimea.
“I’m a little bit surprised that the Ministry of Defence is playing it down,” he told Sky News.
“It was unreasonable of the Russians to challenge HMS Defender in the way that they did.
The underlying point is that there are international laws that must be upheld by everyone and HMS Defender had the absolute right to be where she was yesterday.”
Lord Dannatt said in the past the response to Russia from the West had been “pretty limp”, but that it had become “more cohesive” recently.
He continued: “I don’t like to use the word power-game but it is actually something along those lines – Mr Putin testing the will of the West and the West demonstrating it has a rather increased resolve.
“The United States, which is traditionally the leader of the West, has had an inward looking approach. What we’re seeing now post the G7 summit is the West acting in a rather more cohesive fashion.”
