Russia news - live: Moscow says warning shots fired as UK claims ‘innocent passage’ of warship in Black Sea
Shots fired and bombs dropped in path of HMS Defender, Russian Defence Ministry says
The Ministry of Defence has denied claims made by Russia that its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.
The Russian Defence Ministry said shots were fired and bombs dropped in the path of HMS Defender in waters off Crimea.
But in a statement posted on Twitter, the MoD said: "No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.
"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity.
“No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."
Russia fires ‘warning shots’ against British ship, Moscow Defence Ministry says
Here is our article as the news broke from our Moscow correspondent, Oliver Carroll:
Moscow says warning shots fired as UK claims ‘innocent passage’ of warship – follow live
Hello and welcome to live coverage as the Ministry of Defence dismisses reports from Russia that warning shots were fired atHMS Defender.
