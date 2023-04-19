The Russian ships accused of plotting sabotage in the North Sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia is developing plans to sabotage wind farms, gas pipelines and power cables in the North Sea, according to a joint investigation.

Public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland report that Russia has deployed a fleet of ships to carry out underwater surveillance and map key sites for possible disruption to European communications and energy supply.

The boats are disguised as fishing trawlers and research vessels but are feeding information to the Kremlin which could be used to paralyse Nordic countries in the event of conflict between Russia and the West, intelligence sources are cited as saying.

Danish counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen said Russia will be ready and know where to strike, while Nils Andreas Stensones, the head of Norwegian intelligence, told the broadcasters the programme was considered highly important for Russia and controlled directly from Moscow.

Journalists from DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland said they analysed intercepted Russian communications which indicate so-called ghost ships have been sailing in Nordic waters with their locations masked.

The report focuses on a Russian vessel called the Admiral Vladimirsky, which is, officially, an oceanographic expedition ship, or underwater research vessel which has been used by . But the report alleges it is being used as a Russian spy ship.

A documentary set to air across the four Nordic countries on Wednesday uses an anonymous former UK Royal Navy expert to track the movements of the vessel in the vicinity of seven wind farms off the coast of the UK and the Netherlands on one mission.

Through intercepted comms, the broadcasters were able to determine that Admiral Vladimirsky sailed around the Baltic Sea and North Sea for a month with its transmitter turned off.

The ship’s route passed both current and future offshore wind farms, where it stayed for several days.

Footage shows that when reporters from DR approached the research vessel near the eastern Danish town of Grenaa, they saw an armed man in uniform with a Russian military rifle on board.

The BBC reported that UK offcials were aware of Russian vessels in British waters as part of the programme. A British military source told The Independent that the ship was unlikely to be conducting mapping of UK cables as this information was available elsewhere.

Admiral Vladimirsky was reportedly sighted off the Scottish coast last year. It was spotted entering the Moray Firth on 10 November and seen about 30 nautical miles east of Lossiemouth, home to the RAF’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet before heading slowly west, according to H I Sutton, a naval expert who was consulted for the Nordic investigation.

Russian ambassador to Norway, Teymuraz Ramishvili, responded to the report, saying: “The work of the research vessels is in demand and is carried out in full compliance with international law. That work is coordinated through diplomatic channels.”

It comes as British officials warned that Russian hackers seek to “disrupt or destroy” critical infrastructure in the UK.

The National Cyber Security Centre issued an official threat notice to operators of Britain’s electricity, water and other critical systems, telling them to boost their defences.

More follows...