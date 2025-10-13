Russia responds after claims its submarine surfaced off the coast of France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has denied a report that one of its submarines was suffering technical problems after the vessel surfaced off the coast of northern France.

NATO's Maritime Command published photographs on October 9 of what it said was a French navy frigate observing a Russian submarine operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany.

"NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with constant vigilance and maritime awareness across the Atlantic," it posted on X, without naming the submarine.

VChK-OGPU, a shadowy Telegram channel that publishes purported Russian security leaks, reported last month that the diesel-powered submarine Novorossiysk was suffering serious technical problems, with fuel leaking into the hold.

On Monday, state media published a statement from Russia's Black Sea Fleet denying that the Novorossiysk had surfaced off France because of a technical emergency.

It said that the submarine was carrying out a scheduled transit after completing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, and had surfaced in line with international navigation rules in the English Channel.

State news agency TASS said the vessel, which entered service in 2014, was part of a group of submarines that carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

Meanwhile in Poland, prosecutors have charged two Russian citizens with spying for Russian intelligence and one of them for plotting to send a parcel of explosives, prosecutors said on Monday.

European authorities have been on high alert for explosive packages since a series of explosions in courier depots in Britain, Germany and near the Polish capital Warsaw in July 2024. Western officials blamed those incidents on Russia.

open image in gallery In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council at the Palace of Nation in Dushanbe on October 10, 2025 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Moscow denies the accusations.

One of the Russians, referred to as Igor R. under Polish privacy laws, was charged with participating in a plot to send a parcel bomb via courier, for which a Ukrainian citizen was also charged earlier this year.

"The parcel contained explosive devices and materials in the form of nitroglycerine, as well as hidden military-grade electric detonators and initiating devices... The entire package constituted a so-called shaped charge bomb," prosecutors said.

Igor R. and his wife Irina were also charged with providing Russian intelligence with information on Russian opposition activists residing in Poland, as well as individuals and institutions providing assistance to them.