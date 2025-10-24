Why Russians are shunning coffee – and what they are replacing it with

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moscow, long reliant on caffeine, is reportedly rediscovering its taste for tea, with some residents shunning coffee as a Western import for the traditional drink.

Andrei Kolbasinov, founder of the retro-chic teahouse chain Nitka, meaning "thread", aims to resurrect Russia's lost tea-drinking culture.

"We are trying to revive modern Russian teahouses," he said. Kolbasinov explained: "Before the (1917) Revolution, there used to be a lot of them in Russia, especially in Moscow. Unfortunately, they all disappeared during Soviet times."

He added: "Five years ago there were just coffee shops everywhere. We try to imagine how teahouses would look, had they continued existing." His company runs three teahouses in Moscow and two more in other cities.

While Russians are some of the biggest consumers of tea worldwide, they mostly do so at home, typically accompanying their brews with jam, lemon, and sweets.

As in the rest of Europe, busy city dwellers are more likely to grab a coffee on the go than opt for a cup of tea.

But with the country at loggerheads with the West over the conflict in Ukraine, even a simple tea shop reflects how the country has changed over the last three and a half years.

A traditional Russia samovar on the table with tea set ( Getty Images )

Nitka customer Kirill, who did not give his last name, said: "Tea is ... well, it's more Russian I guess. It has this home warmth and cosiness."

Kolbasinov said the rising popularity of his teahouses represented "a turn inward", as Russia rediscovers its own cultural traditions.

Though a part of Nitka's tea is Russian grown, Western sanctions against Russia have complicated the country's tea imports, said Kolbasinov.

For instance, some of Nitka's tea is sourced from Nepal, but sanctions have interfered with the complex supply chains that bind Russia to the landlocked South Asian country.

Far more of the tea comes from Russia's neighbour and ally China, and from Georgia, where much of the Soviet Union's tea was grown before 1991. Neither country has imposed sanctions on Russia, and both have deepened economic ties with Moscow since 2022.