Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russian TV uses This Morning energy quiz to claim Western sanctions are not working

The quiz was shown on state TV in Russia

Rory Sullivan
Tuesday 06 September 2022 18:39
Comments
This Morning changes 'energy bills' prize to 'household bills' following backlash

Russian state TV has used a segment of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s This Morning show in an attempt to show that Western sanctions against Moscow are backfiring.

The section of the programme that was aired in Russia shows a caller receiving four months of free energy bills, amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

The inclusion of the duo’s new “Spin to Win” game on Kremlin state TV was spotted by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, who monitors Russian television.

As part of the This Morning programme, the British hosts spin a wheel with prizes for contestants to win, with free energy bills now listed among them.

On Monday, a viewer ended up winning four months of free energy bills.

Recommended

“Oh my god, thank you. Fantastic. What a relief,” they said after hearing what they had won.

However, the energy game has proved controversial in the UK this week, with some commentators describing how “dystopian” it felt.

This Morning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize,” one tweeted.

“You know the country’s f***ed when this show is offering to pay your energy bills as a prize on the Spin to Win wheel,” another social media user wrote.

On Tuesday, Schofield appeared to address the conversation about the game while playing the day’s round. Along with household bills, cash prizes of £1,000 and £3,000 were available to win.

“I wonder how much of that they can complain about online,” he remarked, to which Willoughby chuckled.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in