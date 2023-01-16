A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
The chances are “minimal” of pulling more survivors from the wreckage of an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that was hit by a Russian missile strike on Saturday, the city’s mayor said.
Borys Filatov said: “May God help us find several of them. I think the number of dead will be in the dozens.” The death toll from the air strike rose to 30 on Sunday.
“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.
Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after yesterday’s attack that injured at least 73, Mr Reznichenko said.
Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.
Dnipro: Rescuers search rubble after Russian attack on apartment block
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
US military chief General Mark Milley has said that Washington’s expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany yesterday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks.
Milley, who plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area today to get a first-hand look at the programme, said the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago. In Germany each will be provided with a full set of weapons and equipment.
Until now the Pentagon had declined to say exactly when the training would start.
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany
Russia and Belarus military drills starting today stoke fears in Ukraine
Russia and Belarus will hold joint air force drills starting today, amid fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its only regional ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.
Officials in Belarus have said that the air force drills are defensive in nature to prepare for possible combat missions, but the move comes as concerns grow that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin had met his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk last month and troops of both the countries have been training alongside the war.
The Kremlin has denied accusations of wanting to rope Belarus into playing a more active role in the war.
Minsk has separately denied having any intention to enter the conflict, but Kyiv has repeatedly warned of possible attacks from Belarus.
Large majority of Russian prisoners conscripted in Ukraine 'killed, injured or captured'
About 77 per cent of all the Russian prisoners conscripted to fight in Ukraine under the mercenary group Wagner have either been killed, injured or captured by Ukrainian forces, says Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Of the total 38,244 Russian convicts recruited to fight against Ukraine, 29,543 have been killed, captured or wounded, Mr Podolyak said.
Surgeons 'remove unexploded grenade lodged in Ukrainian soldier's chest'
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said the deviced was extracted in an operation closely monitored by sappers, writes Sukhmani Sethi.
Surgeons 'remove unexploded grenade lodged in Ukrainian soldier's chest'
Ukraine’s deputy defence minister said the deviced was extracted in an operation closely monitored by sappers
PM orders British international diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine
The Prime Minister will deploy his ministers on an international diplomatic blitz to galvanise support for Ukraine after agreeing to provide British tanks to Kyiv.
Rishi Sunak signed-off on sending British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the front line in eastern Europe during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.
Downing Street has since confirmed that 14 tanks will be handed over as part of the agreement and around 30 AS90s — large, self-propelled guns operated by five gunners — are expected to follow.
PM orders British international diplomatic blitz to secure weapons for Ukraine
Rishi Sunak will send the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary to meet allies after agreeing to send tanks to Kyiv.
Moldova: Controlled detonations carried out on rocket debris
Authorities in Moldova said Sunday that specialist teams have carried out “controlled detonations” of explosives that were discovered in parts of rocket debris that border officials found in a northern village near the country’s border with Ukraine.
Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that an on-site investigation turned up about 80 kilograms of explosives in the remains of the rocket discovered Saturday in the Briceni district village of Larga.
Bomb squads from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense later performed the controlled explosions, and authorities extended the security zone around the debris, the interior ministry said.
Moldova: Controlled detonations carried out on rocket debris
Moldovan authorities say specialist teams have carried out “controlled detonations” of explosives that were discovered in parts of rocket debris found in a village near the country's border with Ukraine
UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
Taiwan 'could be next Ukraine', Japan's prime minister warns G7 leaders
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida told Western nations that east Asia could become the next Ukraine given a rise in China’s aggression against Taiwan and North Korea’s military activity.
During his first trip to Washington since his election in October 2021, Mr Kishida visited leaders of all members of the Group of 7 nations (G7), except Germany.
The Japanese president stressed the importance of standing up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arguing that if a unilateral change to the status quo went unchallenged, the same would happen elsewhere.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Taiwan 'could be next Ukraine', Japan's prime minister warns G7 leaders
‘The situation around Japan is becoming increasingly severe with attempts to unilaterally change the status quo’
