The chances are “minimal” of pulling more survivors from the wreckage of an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that was hit by a Russian missile strike on Saturday, the city’s mayor said.

Borys Filatov said: “May God help us find several of them. I think the number of dead will be in the dozens.” The death toll from the air strike rose to 30 on Sunday.

“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after yesterday’s attack that injured at least 73, Mr Reznichenko said.

Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement comes after the US promised 50 Bradley tank-killing armoured vehicles in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine to date.