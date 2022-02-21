Putin to decide on recognising independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions

Vladimir Putin has said he would make a decision imminently about whether to recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine’s two Moscow-backed separatist regions, a move that would give Russia a pretext to send troops across the border.

Western powers fear that Russia will use a recent spike in violence in the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as justification for an invasion of its neighbour - by arguing that it would be protecting residents there from Ukraine.

Shelling has intensified since last week along a long-simmering frontline between the pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces. On Friday, the separtists started evacuating tens of thousands of civilians to Russia, accusing Kiev of planning an attack, which Ukraine denies as propaganda.

At a televised meeting of his Security Council, which normally meets behind closed doors, Mr Putin said he would decide within hours on a request by the leaders of Luhansk and Donetsk to be recognised as independent.

The Kremlin had earlier signalled its reluctance to recognise independence as it would damage the Minsk peace process aimed at ending the eight-year conflict between Ukrainian government forces and separatists that has cost 15,000 lives.

But the Russian president on Monday told officials gathered at the Kremlin that he did not think Kiev was working within the bounds of the peace deal.

Mr Putin said: "It is clear to everyone that [Ukraine] is not going to do anything on this Minsk package of measures ... Russia has made and is still making efforts to peacefully resolve all the difficult and tragic elements in the development of events, but today we are where we are.”

While Moscow says it is pulling back troops from the border, the West insists the build-up is mounting and Washington believes there are up to 190,000 Russian soldiers surrounding Ukraine on three sides.

The rebel leaders in the Donbas earlier on Monday released televised statements urging Mr Putin to recognise them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Russia’s lower house of parliament last week voted in favour of sending a resolution to Mr Putin to ask him to recognise the breakaway regions as independent.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that recognition may be necessary unless the situation in the regions improves, something he considers unlikely.

Mr Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, told Mr Putin that he thought most Russians would support the two regions’ independence.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to deny that the country had attacked Donetsk or Luhansk or had any plans to do so.

“Russia, stop your fake-producing factory now,” he tweeted.

Mr Kubela said he had asked member states of the UN Security Council to hold urgent discussions over Ukraine’s security and on de-escalating tensions with Russia.

Shelling in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, with monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reporting more than 1,500 violations of the ceasefire on Saturday, by far the highest number this year.

Russia’s military said a group of saboteurs had crossed the frontier from Ukraine near the Russian city of Rostov on Monday, followed by two armoured vehicles coming to evacuate them. It said five members of those forces had been killed when Russian forces repelled them.

Ukraine said the report was fake and that no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region.

With warnings of imminent war growing louder and more frequent, French president Emmanuel Macron scrambled to broker a meeting between Joe Biden and Mr Putin.

Mr Macron’s office said both leaders had “accepted the principle of such a summit” and a date would be arranged at a meeting of their foreign ministers this week.

Language from Moscow and Washington was more cautious, but neither side denied a meeting was under discussion.