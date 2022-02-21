Ukraine-Russia news – live: Boris Johnson warns of ‘biggest war in Europe since 1945’ as Putin tests missiles
World at ‘eleventh hour’ to avoid conflict, says PM
Boris Johnson has warned that a war in Ukraine could be the “biggest in Europe since 1945”, amid western fears that increased shelling in the Donbas region could be part of a “false-flag operation” preparing the pretext for Vladimir Putin to invade.
The prime minister told the BBC that he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an invasion of Ukraine would bring, hours after telling the Munich security conference that the world was at “the eleventh hour” to avert a conflict.
His comments came as Mr Putin oversaw strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, in an apparent “show of strength”.
While Joe Biden has said he is “convinced” Russian forces will invade “within days”, the US president said he does not believe the Kremlin is considering the use of nuclear force.
Western leaders in Munich said they wanted to continue dialogue with Russia, and – after separate phone calls with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents on Sunday – the office of France’s Emmanuel Macron said both had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution “in coming days and coming weeks”.
Russian forces ‘highly likely’ in Kiev, ‘enormous’ civilian deaths if attack occurs, US defence chief warns
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has laid out a grim scenario for a Russian invasion of Ukraine during an interview with ABC News, my colleague John Bowden reports.
Speaking with the organisation’s chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz, on Sunday, Mr Austin explained that an attack on Kiev was “highly likely” to occur should the Russian military go ahead with an attack on eastern Ukraine.
“Would we see [Russian] tanks rolling in to Kiev?” Ms Raddatz asked the defence chief.
“You could see that. I mean, that’s highly likely. You could see that. You could see a significant amount of combat power move down to take Kiev,” responded Mr Austin. Pointing to the Ukrainian-Russian border, he noted: “We see a lot of tanks and armoured vehicles there, we see a lot of artillery, we see rocket forces.”
“If he employs that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within a civilian population ... this could create a tragedy, quite frankly, in terms of refugee flow and displaced people. So this is potentially very, very dangerous,” said the general.
Joe Biden cancels travel plans and holds scheduled security meeting
Joe Biden cancelled his plans to travel to Delaware where he was to spend the President’s Day holiday overnight tonight, as tensions with Moscow appeared to be at their highest level so far.
The announcement of the change of the president’s plans came just about an hour and a half after the travel plans were first made public in an advisory given to White House pool reporters.
The US president has today spoken with France’s Emmanuel Macron and held a meeting with his National Security Council regarding Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.
My colleagues John Bowden and Eric Garcia have more details here:
Blast reported in central Donetsk
A blast was heard early on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
The origin of the blast was unclear.
Multiple explosions were also heard in the centre of the separatist-controlled city late last night.
And on Friday, a bomb struck a car outside an official building in Donetsk – an incident succeeded by two explosions in Luhansk early on Saturday.
The Luhansk Information Centre said one of the blasts was in a natural gas main and cited witnesses as saying the other was at a vehicle service station.
Boris Johnson hails Putin’s commitments to Macron as a ‘welcome sign’, No 10 says
Continuing with his flurry of last-ditch diplomacy today, Emmanuel Macron has now spoken with Joe Biden and Boris Johnson – following separate calls with his counterparts in Ukraine and Russia, the latter of which has prompted some wary optimism.
Despite thorny segments in their 105-minute call, Mr Macron and Mr Putin were said to have agreed on a three-way meeting “in the next few hours” – aimed at obtaining commitments for a ceasefire in the Donbas – between officials from Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE – the group assigned to monitor the the Donbas ceasefire under the 2015 Minsk agreement.
They also agreed to hold discussions in the hope of organising a leaders’ summit to review the future security architecture of Europe, Mr Macron said.
After his call with Mr Putin, Mr Macron spoke to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for 30 minutes. The French president’s office said both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution “in coming days and coming weeks”.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said Mr Johnson told the French president in their phone call that the commitments given to him by Mr Putin were “a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution”.
The prime minister stressed that the voice of Ukraine – which requested the extraordinary meeting with Russian and OSCE officials tomorrow – must be central in any discussions.
Mr Johnson and Mr Macron “agreed on the need for both Russia and Ukraine to meet their commitments under the Minsk Agreements in full”, No 10 said, adding that the two leaders had “agreed next week would be crucial for diplomacy and resolved to stay in close contact”.
An Elysee official had earlier said it was likely Mr Macron would make further calls to Italy’s Mario Draghi and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.
US will not consider recognising Crimea as part of Russia, Blinken says
After nearly a decade of war in the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Crimea is still part of Ukraine and will not be on the table as a potential means of achieving a peaceful drawdown of tensions with Russia.
The secretary of state was asked about the issue on Sunday as Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked him about comments that Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, had made during his own previous interview with CBS News.
Washington’s refusal to negotiate on the issue of Crimea is just one of several issues driving tension between the US and Moscow. Ukraine’s desire to join Nato has also remained an open issue as Moscow demands that the alliance permanently refuse admittance to Ukraine.
You can read more details here:
Canadian foreign minister postpones trip to France, citing ‘rising tensions in Ukraine’
Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly said she had decided to postpone her trip to France because of rising tensions in Ukraine and would immediately fly back to Canada.
Ms Joly was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.
US Embassy tells Americans in Russia to have ‘evacuation plans’ sorted
The US Embassy in Russia has cautioned Americans to have evacuation plans in place.
“There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine,” the embassy said.
“Review your personal security plans,” the embassy said. “Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.”
Ukrainian minister ‘shocked’ after shelling episode in Donbas region
In his latest dispatch, from Novoluhanske, our defence and security editor Kim Sengupta reports on the reaction among Ukrainian military figures to yesterday’s episode in which senior politicians touring the front line of the conflict in the Donbas region were forced to flee:
As the firing began, Ukraine’s interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky – dressed in combat fatigues – his military escort, his officials, and journalists ran for cover; no one was injured.
“What happened is an example of what the people around here have to live with every day”, said Mr Monastyrsky afterwards. “The Russians are creating false stories and, at the same time, carrying out this kind of bombing.”
Mr Monastyrsky was “shocked” that the Russians would carry out such an attack when they knew – he was convinced – that the international media was present in the town. “This shows they are shameless, they don’t care about international opinion at all”, he declared.
A young officer was surprised that the interior minister was surprised. “They have killed their own journalists in Russia, so why should they worry about foreign journalists?” he asked. Asked about journalists killed in Ukraine, he said “the Russians or their agents killed them”, and then added: “But there are some bad people here as well, and they can be used by the Russians, that is the reason why we are worried about what may happen here, this is a very dangerous time.”
You can read the full report here:
EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian military build-up tomorrow
EU foreign affairs ministers will meet with Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba over breakfast tomorrow to discuss the crisis, the EU council has said.
At the top of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council’s agenda will be the latest developments in Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine and “the European security situation”.
Putin ‘moving forward’ with invasion plans, says Blinken
Echoing his earlier comments to CNN, the US secretary of state has told CBS’s Face the Nation that the US believes Russia is “moving forward” with plans to invade Ukraine.
“We’ve seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations,” Anthon Blinken said.
“Now the news just this morning that the ‘exercises’ Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there.”
